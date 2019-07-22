Man dies after diving off pier in Marquette County

An Illinois man is dead after diving off a pier into Mason Lake near Briggsville.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Michael Christl, of Woodridge, Illinois, was staying at a cabin. On Saturday, at 3:12 p.m. authorities received a 911 call regarding a swimming accident on Mason Lake.

Sheriff Joe Konrath said Christl was transported to UW Hospital in Madison by med flight. He died Sunday from the injuries he sustained diving off a pier.

The death is under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Marquette County Coroner's Office.