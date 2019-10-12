Man dies days after Monroe County crash

One man is dead due to possible injuries from a crash last month.

It happened on the morning of September 30, near County Highway A and Jordan Avenue in the Ridgeville Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving one vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Authorities say the driver was traveling west on County Highway A at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken via an ambulance to a nearby medical facility. He died on October 12th, possibly due to injuries from the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld until his family is notified.

