Man on the run after firing gun in parking lot of Sun Prairie bar

A man fired a handgun 3 to 5 times outside a Sun Prairie bar before jumping into his car and driving off Wednesday night, and has been on the run from the law ever since.

The Sun Prairie Police Department said in a release that officers were called to the Rock Sports Bar and Grille around 10:22 p.m. for a call of a disturbance.

But while officers were on route, the disturbance apparently escalated when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds while in the bar's parking lot.

The man then drove off. Police know his identity, but will not release it at this time due to a "very active investigation."

Police say there were several people in the parking lot when the man fired the gun, but none were injured.

One bullet did hit the side of a home on Buena Vista Avenue north of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.