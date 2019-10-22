Man arrested after fabricating story that Uber driver robbed, assaulted him

A Madison man is behind bars after lying to police, falsely saying that an Uber driver had robbed and assaulted him.

Police say the man posing as a victim had told officers an Uber driver had stolen his wallet and tried to hit him with the Uber car.

A Madison police officer spent time trying to solve the mystery, until he found out that the Uber driver had installed a surveillance camera, who had dealt with similar passengers in the past.

Officers confronted the fake victim with the footage, which did not back up his story he had told cops. The man admitted to the officers that he had made the entire story up.

According to an incident report from Madison police on Tuesday: “The investigating officer told the 'victim' he could have cost the Uber driver his job, a job the Uber driver needs to survive. He also had the officer waste lots of time that could have been dedicated to solving a real crime."

Corey L. Day, 28 of Madison, was charged with one count of obstructing and one count of resisting.

