Man filmed licking tub of ice cream will spend 30 days in jail, pay $2K in fines

A man caught on camera licking open containers of Blue Bell ice cream and then placing them back in the freezer at a Texas store will serve jail time for the crime.

D'Adrien L'Quinn Anderson of Port Arthur, Texas, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and will have to pay over $2,000 in fines and restitution, CNN reports.

Anderson reportedly filmed himself licking the ice cream back in August, when the stunt was a fad that delighted viral social media users but enraged law enforcement officers.

Anderson told CNN affiliate WOAI that he did it to go viral on social media.