Police searching for man who fired gunshot after robbing Madison gas station

Police are looking for a man behind an armed robbery in Madison early Sunday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, an African-American man came into the Speedway gas station on Verona Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers said he pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The man got the cash and walked out of the store, but as he was leaving, the clerk behind the counter when to lock the door. That's when the suspect fired a gunshot outside the door. No one was hurt.

The man is described as approximately five feet six inches with a medium build. The clerk said he was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, with a handkerchief covering his face.

A K9 track was completed without locating the suspected armed robber. Police have opened an investigation.

