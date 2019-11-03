Man found dead after Mauston fire

A man was found dead after a structure fire in Mauston early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were sent to Prairie Street for a structure fire at 5 a.m., according to the Mauston Police Department.

The Mauston Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. The body of the man was then found inside one of the structures, according to the department.

The fire is under investigation by the Mauston Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. The Mauston Area Ambulance and Juneau County Sheriff's Departments assisted at the scene.