Man found dead in Juneau County, cause of death being investigated

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in the Village of Necedah Tuesday.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check regarding a man who lived in the Village of Necedah. When law enforcement investigated the home, they found the man dead inside.

An autopsy is being conducted to find out the man's cause of death, and his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public regarding the death, but they are investigating.