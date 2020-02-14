Man found guilty of armed robbery at Madison auto parts store

A jury in federal court has found a Madison man guilty in an armed robbery at a auto store last year.

Jeremiah Edwards, 34, was found guilty of an armed robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts Store on South Stoughton Road in the Town of Blooming Grove on Nov. 9, 2018, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

ROBBERY AND CHASE

Edwards, along with 25-year-old Kanasha Woods of Milwaukee, walked into the store holding firearms. They then stole cash from the store's safe and cash register, according to the DOJ.

After leaving the store, the duo tried to outrun Madison police officers in a high-speed chase across downtown Madison that ended when Edwards crashed his car.

Edwards then ditched the vehicle and managed to outrun authorities. According to the release, he made it all the way to Chicago using a fake ID in the name of "Henry Gilmore."

Police in Chicago eventually arrested Edwards, on March 11, 2019.

During a search of Edwards' vehicle following the police chase, officers found a handgun and marijuana packaged with homemade labels such as “OG” and “LK."

THE CHARGES

On Feb. 14, 2020, a jury in the federal courthouse in Madison found Edwards guilty of several charges, following four days of trial and seven hours of deliberations:

- Armed robbery of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store , Brandishing a firearm during that crime

- Being a felon in possession of a firearm

- Possessing THC-products with an intent to distribute

- Possessing a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime

Edwards faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the armed robbery charge, 10 years on the felon in possession charge and five years on the marijuana charge, according to the Department of Justice.

Edwards’s sentencing is scheduled for April 17, 2020.

Kanasha Woods pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the O’Reilly store on March 25, 2019. She was sentenced to 42 months in prison.