A Sun Prairie man is behind bars after police found him unconscious in a vehicle at the intersection of West Main St. and Bird St. early Sun. morning.

According to Sgt. Ray Thomson, 41-year-old Jason Pollock was arrested for his 10th offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police received the call around 6:45 a.m.

He was booked into the Dane Co. Jail on a felony OWI charge, operating after revocation and probation and parole hold.