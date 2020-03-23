Man found unconscious behind the wheel, arrested for 4th OWI

Police arrested a Madison man after a gas station employee found him unconscious behind the wheel of an SUV on Sunday night.

Police said an employee of a Kwik Trip on Raymond Road called police after finding the unconscious man in the running vehicle just before 6 p.m. Concerned for the driver's welfare, the employee knocked on the window.

That's when police said the man began acting erratically inside the SUV. He then got out and began running around the parking lot, and into the store.

When officers arrived, the suspect took off.

Police eventually arrested 27-year-old Chano Nunez for his fourth offense of operating under the influence. He was also arrested for resisting and felony bail jumping.