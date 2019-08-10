Man found with child porn in detox parking lot

A man is on probation hold for child pornography after being arrested on the south side of Madison on Friday morning.

Staff members at Tellurian Detox notified police a 55-year-old man arrived at the facility claiming someone had dropped him off.

Employees then found alcoholic beverages and child pornography in his vehicle in the Tellurian parking lot at 10:11 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect on a probation hold for child pornography. Police are still investigating.