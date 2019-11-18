Man gets 10 months in jail for shooting 4 people at Visions Night Club in Madison

A judge sentenced the man found guilty of shooting four people inside a Madison nightclub to 10 months in jail and several years of probation Monday.

A jury found Cole Foster, 35, guilty last August. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, among other charges, for shooting and injuring four people at Visions Night Club in December of 2018.

Foster had opened fire after another man Dashawn Robert, 43, stabbed him repeatedly in the head during an altercation in the back of Visions Night Club, Madison's only strip club on the city's east side.

According to online court records Monday, Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland sentenced Foster to 10 months in jail with work-release privileges and four years of probation.

Foster already served about a month in jail, according to the Dane County Jail.

Visions meanwhile is still trying to keep its liquor license, after the city revoked it earlier this year. Some in the community criticized the club for creating unsafe conditions in the area. Visions later hired more security guards in an effort to dissuade those concerns.

The city of Madison and Visions are set to meet this week to discuss the night club's liquor license.