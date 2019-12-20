Man gets 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting woman in downtown Madison

A 29-year-old man is set to spend 20 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Madison last year.

Dorian L. Wade was charged with 2nd degree sexual assault after surveillance cameras caught Wade assaulting a woman near East Johnson Street and North Blair Street in April of 2018.

Law enforcement later arrested Wade in a Madison apartment.

The victim said last year that she had been walking when she was pushed into bushes by a man dressed in dark clothing and attacked. That person was later identified as Wade.

The victim says soon after a car drove near where assault was taking place and caused Wade to flee.

In Dane County Court on Friday, a judge sentenced Wade with 20 years in prison, 10 years of extended supervision and will need to go through sex offender evaluation register as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

