Man gets 6 years in connection to death of Dalton Ziegler

A judge has sentenced a Wisconsin man to six years in prison for the murder of a town of Dane man, according to online court documents Monday.

21-year-old Drew Luber has been sentenced to 6 years in state prison and four years of extended supervision, a Dane County judge ruled Monday afternoon.

Luber and a second Wisconsin man, 25-year-old Jacob Johnson, pleaded guilty to felony murder, party to a crime for the death of Dalton Ziegler.

A third person, McKayla Tracy, convinced Luber and Johnson to severely beat Ziegler back in October of 2018, according to police. They left him badly injured and alone after the beating leading to his death.

Johnson was sentenced to seven years in prison last Tuesday.

