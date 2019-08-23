Man gets 8 years for robbing 2 Madison banks

A judge has sentenced a McFarland man to eight years in federal prison for robbing two banks in Madison.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Jason Yapp, 48, robbed the Associated Bank branch on West Broadway Avenue in September, 2018.

Later that month, Yapp attempted to rob the Associated Bank branch on Cottage Grove Road, but fled when he thought the teller hit an alarm.

While driving away, Yapp then crashed into the car of a bank teller, continued driving and then crashed again. He was later arrested.

Yapp pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted robbery in May, 2019. His prison term will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release, according to the release.

