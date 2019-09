A Black Earth man was injured Tuesday after he was hit by a car driven by a 76-year-old Florida man near Monroe.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, the Florida man was driving south on STH 69 when he crossed the fog line near Rolling Acres Lane, and hit the 40-year-old man from Black Earth.

The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The Florida man was cited for lane deviation.