Man hit by motorcycle after trying to run across East Washington Ave.

Police said a Madison man is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a motorcycle Saturday night.

According to police, the 18-year-old man attempted to cross East Washington Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Witnesses said the man "darted into the roadway" in front of the motorcycle near Marquette Street.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a serious head injury. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police said the biker - a 19-year-old from Pardeeville -- was wearing a helmet and was not seriously hurt. He showed no signs of impairment.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, and no citations have been issued at this time.