Man hit repeatedly with scale over bathroom feud, Madison police say

A man was injured after he was hit several times with a bathroom scale over cleanliness and electric bills, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Madison police responded to the apartment on the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. DeSpain said the man had head cuts and a possible broken nose.

The man said another resident and a second person showed up at his door and began punching and hitting him with the scale, said DeSpain. The man said they have separate apartments, but not their own bathroom.

DeSpain said bathroom cleanliness and electric bills fueled the bathroom feud.

Officers were unable to find the suspects.

