Man, home struck by lightning during Thursday morning storms in Columbia County

There were two different lightning situations during Thursday morning storms in Columbia County.

A man in Pardeeville and a home in Portage were both hit by lightning.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 4:45 a.m. for a man struck by lightning at the Indian Trails Campground in Pardeeville. The man was conscious and talking, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Deputies also tell us a home in Portage was hit by lightning. That call came in just after 5 a.m., no flames were visible but crews said there was smoke at the house on Brody Drive. Crews are still on the scene there, no word yet of any injuries or damage.