Man hospitalized after rollover crash in the Town of Rutland

A man is in the hospital after a rollover crash in the Town of Rutland early Wednesday morning.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call at 2:45 a.m. for a crash on State Highway 14. When first responders got there, they found a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a 40-year-old man had hit a power pole on the side of the road.

Oregon Fire had to extricate the man from the car, and was then taken to the hospital by EMS. The extent of his injuries are not known. The man was the only person in the car.

State Highway 14 was closed for approximately one and a half hours before being reopened. The crash is still under investigation.