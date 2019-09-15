Man hurt, horse killed in hit-and-run buggy crash in Darlington

Authorities in Lafayette County are looking for the person who rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy early Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Reg Gill, the driver of the buggy was seriously hurt and the horse was killed in the crash.

Sheriff Gill says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of Highway 81. Gill says the buggy was rear-ended as it traveled eastbound on highway 81.

The driver, buggy, and horse were all thrown into the ditch. Sheriff Gill says the man driving the buggy is 20-years-old and he sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. Gill isn't sure the exact nature of the injuries but said he was taken to a hospital in Madison for a "few broken bones."

When authorities got to the scene of the crash, the horse was dead in the ditch. Authorities now need your help locating the vehicle. They're working on getting a description but right now say it was possibly a GMC vehicle.

If you know anyone who may have been traveling the road at this time of the morning, you're asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office at 608-776-4870