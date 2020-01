A 26-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Highway 14 in Black Earth on January 15 has been identified.

Steven L. Walton of Mazomanie died following a two-vehicle crash near Kahl Road at 2:16 p.m., according to the Dane County Medical Examiner. Walton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time. This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.