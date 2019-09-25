Man identified in fatal Dane Co. motorcycle crash

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of Vermont on Sept. 14.

The crash happened on CTH F near Enerson Road just after midnight.

Lewis B. Terpstra, 77, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead ten days after arriving.

A forensic review of hospital records was completed and it was determined that Terpstra’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

