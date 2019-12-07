Man identified in fatal crash, Dodge Co. investigating

A 66-year-old Juneau man has been identified following a head-on crash Friday morning on a highway east of Beaver Dam.

A westbound pickup truck driven by Jacob Anderson, 19 of Jackson, crossed over the center line and collided with an eastbound SUV operated by Charles Schultz, 66 of Juneau at 9:22 a.m., according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson received minor injuries, but was transported by EMS for further medical evaluation.

Schultz was not restrained in the vehicle and was found by emergency responders trapped inside the vehicle and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead following emergency response.

The crash remains under investigation, but inattentive driving due to drowsiness and lack of seat belt use are factors in the cause and seriousness of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Highway 33 was closed from the time of the crash until 12:30 p.m. to allow for crash cleanup and the investigation.