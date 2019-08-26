Man identified who died in motorcycle crash in Dane Co.

Authorities have identified the name of the Milton man who died in a motorcycle crash in Dane County on Sunday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner says Jason Battersby, 44, crashed into a vehicle that had stopped for a crane walking across the roadway.

As NBC15 reported, authorities say it happened at Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road outside of McFarland around 11:20 a.m.

Battersby was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Battersby died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

