Man identified who died in motorcycle crash in Dane Co.

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have identified the name of the Milton man who died in a motorcycle crash in Dane County on Sunday.
The Dane County Medical Examiner says Jason Battersby, 44, crashed into a vehicle that had stopped for a crane walking across the roadway.
As NBC15 reported, authorities say it happened at Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road outside of McFarland around 11:20 a.m.
Battersby was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Battersby died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.
Additional testing is underway at this time.