Man in Cookie Monster shirt accused of stealing cookies, police say

By the time Forest Grove police officers arrived at a convenience store, the man they were looking for had already left.

All they knew was that he was wearing a Cookie Monster shirt.

The store clerk told them the suspect came to the store in the middle of the night last week, gobbled down half a package of cookies and didn’t pay.

The trail had gone cold, but investigators caught a break the next day when the suspect went to police headquarters to confess, police said.

The unidentified man told police he had taken a cookie without paying but claimed it was all a misunderstanding. Officers weren’t buying it and gave him a citation for third-degree theft.

