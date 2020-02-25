Man in custody after Grant Co. pursuit of stolen vehicle

A man was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Grant County on Tuesday morning.

Grant County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to find a possible stolen vehicle out of Iowa by 35-year-old Mitchell L. McAuliffe that was last seen in the area of Pikes Peak Road just after 7 a.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy saw the suspect vehicle traveling south on West Banfield Road near Kress Lane at approximately 7:45 a.m. The deputy turned around to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when it took off at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued on south on West Banfield Road and on to Indian Creek Road. The deputy lost sight of the suspect's vehicle around a curve near Dark Lane. After getting through the curve, the deputy saw the suspect's vehicle stopped and was unoccupied.

Additional deputies arrived on scene to set a perimeter until a K9 unit arrived. While conducting a K9 track for the suspect, it was reported that a suspicious person matching the suspect was seen on Kress Lane.

Deputies responded to the area and located McAuliffe in the woods approximately 100 yards off of Kress Lane. McAuliffe was taken into custody by deputies at 9:22 a.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

McAuliffe was taken to the Grant County Jail where he was booked for fleeing an officer, operating a vehicle without owners consent and criminal damage to property. McAuliffe is also on probation.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Dickeyville Police Department, Lancaster Police Department K9 Unit and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.