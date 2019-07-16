Man in custody after hours-long standoff situation in Sauk County

A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in Sauk County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a home on East Broadway in the Village of Rock Springs. Reports were that a man fired a gun in the home with someone else inside. The other person was able to get out of the house, but the shooter, 39-year-old Bradley Lewandowski stayed inside.

Deputies were unable to make contact with Lewandowski, so the Sauk County Emergency Response Team and Sauk County Negotiations Team were called. Both teams attempted contact unsuccessfully for hours.

Officials then decided to make a forced entry around 5:45 a.m., and Lewandowski was taken into custody without incident.

During the standoff, State Highway 136 was shut down between County Highway I and DD for around three hours. That road is now open.

Lewandowski is being held in the Sauk County Jail on preliminary Domestic Abuse Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Recklessly Endangering Safety charges.

