A 19-year-old man is in police custody, after inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old.

The Sun Prairie Police Department identified the suspect as Delmonte Lee.

Investigators say the girl was at the Sun Prairie YMCA childcare area, where Lee is an employee. He was working as her caretaker at the time.

Lee was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of First Degree Sexual Assault of a child.

The investigation is ongoing.