Man injured after being confronted by another man with a gun in Janesville

A man suffered a minor injury to his hand after struggling with another man with a gun in Janesville early Thursday morning.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Authorities said a man was leaving his house when he was confronted by another man with a handgun. During a struggle, multiple shots were fired. The victim was not hit by the gunfire, but had a minor hand injury.

The suspect ran away, and officers are looking for him. He is described as 5'10" tall with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.

Police ask any residents in the area that have surveillance cameras to review their video around the time of the incident.

If there is any information on this crime, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or use the P3 app on a smartphone.

