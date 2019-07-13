Man tries to flee Mallards team store, charged with burglary

A man was taken to jail on charges of burglary on the north side of Madison Friday night.

A burglar was reported inside the Madison Mallards team store at 2920 N. Sherman Ave. at 11 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 entered the stadium just as the 30-year-old suspect was walking out. The suspect attempted to flee but could not outrun the K9, according to the blog post.

The suspect was taken to jail on charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting and possession of burglarious tools, according to the blog post. Police are still investigating.