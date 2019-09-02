Illinois truck crash leaves Monroe man dead

Just after midnight on Sunday, a single car accident kills a man after he struck a concrete barrier wall in a construction zone and flipped over.

It happened on Illinois Route 20 and South Main Street causing the street sweeper truck to burst into flames.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Monroe, Wisconsin was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday and toxicology results will be available in a few weeks. The cause of the crash is under investigation.