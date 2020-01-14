Man killed, identified in Monroe County garage fire

A 49 year-old man died in a garage fire on Monday in the Town of Oakdale in Monroe County.

Monroe County Dispatch received the report of a fire at a residence on Honeysuckle Ave. at 11:41 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The caller also reported that her husband may have been in the shed when the fire broke out. Emergency services arrived to the scene and found the shed fully engulfed with heavy smoke.

Once the fire was extinguished, a 49-year-old man was found deceased inside. He was identified as Richard Siess, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Arson Bureau. There is no information available at this time that this incident involved foul play, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene, including Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Ambulance, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR, DCI, Monroe County Medical Examiner and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

