Man killed in Dodge Co. wreck Friday morning

One man is dead following a head-on crash Friday morning on a highway east of Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the crash happened along State Highway 33 near the Hidden Valley Drive intersection, between County Highway A and Thompson Road They were still still on scene and expected the road to remain closed until at least 12 p.m.

The name of the man killed has not been released. Authorities said no one else was in the car at the time.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls about the wreck around 9:20 a.m. When they arrived, emergency responders had to free the man from his vehicle and they immediately began life-saving procedures.

A helicopter was flown in to take him to the hospital, however the man was pronounced dead prior to being transported, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle, whose name was not released also, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, they added.

The Township of Beaver Dam Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash, and is being aided by the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.