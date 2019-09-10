Man killed in Milton bulldozer accident identified

The name of the man killed in a bulldozer accident in Milton was released Tuesday by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

30-year-old Brandon R. Clift of Edgerton was killed after being run over by a bulldozer on Sept. 8 in the 8000 block of North Bowers Lake Road.

Authorities said Clift was operating the bulldozer when what they called "a tragic accident" occurred. His death is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

According to the medical examiner, additional testing is underway.