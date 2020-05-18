Man killed in Monroe County UTV crash

A 42-year-old man who was reportedly testing a UTV over the weekend was killed when the vehicle overturned in Monroe County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Trevor J. Zeller had been working on the UTV all day Saturday and took it out on private property in the Township of Little Falls around 10 p.m. to test it. It rolled when he tried taking a curve.

Zeller was the only person in the vehicle at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators noted they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.