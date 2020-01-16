Man killed in head-on crash in Black Earth

A 26-year-old man crossed the center-line on U.S. Highway 14 in Black Earth and was killed in a head-on crash, according to Dane County authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash on USH 14 and Kahl Road. Spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the 26-year-old crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on. The Dane County Medical Examiner pronounced him dead at the scene. His 23-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Schaffer said the driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Kandra Thompson and her two grandchildren, ages three and five, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for approximately three hours for the crash investigation.