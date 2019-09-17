Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Madison identified

A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Madison's north side Thursday has been identified.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 60-year-old Darrell Sunderlage of Madison was hit by a black or dark-colored car on Northport Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Sunderlage was taken to a local hospital where he died several days later.

The Madison Police Department is still looking for the driver that hit and killed Sunderlage. According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, a witness said the car was heading north at around 50 miles-per-hour. Sunderlage landed about 35 yards from where he was hit.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.