Man killed in single vehicle crash near Platteville

A 22-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled over several times near Platteville on Saturday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Esser was driving on County Road B, west of Stanton Road when he lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado around 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said his pickup truck struck a culvert and it rolled several times.

Esser was found laying along the passenger side. He was taken to Southwest Health and later taken by MedFlight to UW Hospital. He later passed away due to his injuries.

Authorities said Esser was alone in the pickup truck at the time of the crash.