Man missing since Monday morning in Dubuque area

People are looking for a man in the Dubuque area who has been reported missing since early Monday morning.

Dan Gessner was last seen at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, outside of the Other Side Bar in East Dubuque, Illinois. He was believed to be wearing a black Dark Chambers hoodie, a gray shirt, and blue jeans.

Gessner uses a medical device that requires urgent attention.

Friends and family of Gessner's have organized a search in the Dubuque area. They said that it will start at the Hy-Vee store on Locust Street at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23. A separate search will begin at the Other Side Bar at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 in East Dubuque.

Anybody with information about Gessner's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Dubuque Police Department at (563) 589-4415 or the East Dubuque Police Department at (815) 747-3913.