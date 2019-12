A man was hit in the head with a hard object and mugged while walking on South Ingersoll Street Tuesday night, said Madison police.

According to police department spokesman Joel DeSpain, the victim said two men and a woman quickly approached him, and a man demanded money around 6 p.m. He said the victim handed over his wallet and was then hit in the forehead.

DeSpain said police asked paramedics to take him to a hospital.