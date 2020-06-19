Man needing medical treatment inappropriately grabs nurse, punches man

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly inappropriately grabbing a nurse’s breast then attacking a man after he showed up seeking medical treatment.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Richard Gullens arrived at UW Health at the American Center, in the 4600 block of Eastpark Blvd., looking to be treated. Police did not say why he needed medical attention.

Investigators say it was while he was there that he grabbed the nurse and punched an emergency department technician.

The 29-year-old Gullens was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, batter to emergency medical personnel, and a parole violation.

