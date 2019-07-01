Man pleads not guilty to 1976 Marinette County murders

A man charged in the 1976 murders of a couple on a camping trip has entered not guilty pleas.

On Monday, Raymand Vannieuwenhoven made his arraignment hearing appearance in Marinette County Court through a video link from jail. The 82-year-old entered not guilty pleas to charges of 1st Degree Murder.

Vannieuwenhoven is accused of killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys on July 9, 1976. The couple was slain while on a camping trip at McClintock Park in the Marinette County town of Silver Cliff.

Autopsies showed Schuldes, 25, was shot in the neck and died instantly. Matheys, 24, was sexually assaulted then shot twice. Her body was found in a wooded area outside the park.

Evidence from the sexual assault was submitted and a DNA profile was established. Investigators developed persons of interest and obtained DNA samples.

Years went by without a hit in the DNA database. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office started working with the company Parabon Nanolabs on DNA analysis.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details how they narrowed down their list to focus on Vannieuwenhoven.

On Oct. 9, 2018, investigators were contacted by Parabon that a genealogist who looked at the case and come up with a possible suspect. The genealogist was able to narrow down a suspect pool to a family with ties to the Green Bay area.

The genealogist identified the Vannieuwenhovens, believing it could be one of four sons or four grandsons in the family.

In January, investigators did surveillance on one of the Vannieuwenhoven sons and obtained a garbage bag from his home. Socks, a bandage and an inhaler were set to the crime lab for testing. It was confirmed that he wasn't their suspect.

They moved on to another brother. A detective had coffee with a second Vannieuwenhoven brother and took the man's cup for DNA analysis. He was not the match.

The next subject was Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, who lived in the Town of Lakewood. A deputy approached him and asked him to take a survey. The deputy asked Raymand to seal the envelope.

On March 7, saliva from the envelope was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The complaint states that it was found to be the single source male DNA profile developed from semen found on Ellen Matheys' shorts.

A search warrant was executed at Raymand's home on March 14 and he was taken into custody.

A First Degree Sexual Assault charge filed against Vannieuwenhoven in this case has been dismissed.

Vannieuwenhoven is being held on a $1 million bond.

Vannieuwenhoven's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.