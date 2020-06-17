Man released from jail after woman's death in Columbia County

A man originally arrested in connection to a woman's death in Columbia County has been released from jail, and all allegations aside from OWI have been dropped.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call just after 4 a.m. Sunday that the woman had jumped out of the car near N9371 County Highway AA in Lewiston Township. That woman, identified as 22-year-old Taylor Ninnemann of Madison, later died.

Investigators shared Wednesday that Ninnemann died from blunt force trauma to the head, likely from striking the pavement.

24-year-old Jeremiah Collins, who investigators said was driving the car that Ninnemann is believed to have jumped out from, was originally arrested for OWI causing injury, 2nd-degree reckless injury and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

He has now been released from jail, with just an OWI count.

This investigation continues as detectives are waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports.

If anyone has information about this incident or saw Collins or Ninnemann this past weekend, you are encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 ex 3315.