Man requires surgery after hit-and-run crash in Madison

A 38-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on the north side of Madison on Saturday night.

Witnesses told officers the location of the vehicle that struck the victim, which was reportedly driven by a 32-year-old man.

The car was found parked outside of the suspect's residence at 6:56 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The suspect then admitted to driving but denied hitting anyone. There was probable cause to arrest the suspect for hit-and-run, causing injury and the suspect was taken to jail.

The victim suffered a broken leg and will be undergoing surgery, according to the blog post. Police are still investigating.