Man rescued from grain bin after being up to his neck in soybeans for over a half hour

A man was stuck for over a half hour in a grain bin full of soybeans before crews rescued him in Barron County Monday afternoon.

In a release, Barron County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 1500 block of 5 ½-5th Avenue in Dallas, Wisconsin.

When they arrived, emergency crews found a man trapped to his mouth in soybeans and barely breathing.

Following a 20-minute rescue effort, the man was surrounded by grain bin rescue panels, extracted from the bin and flown to a regional trauma center in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says.

