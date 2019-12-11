Man robbed at gunpoint

A 20-year-old man was unloading groceries out of his truck when another man put him in a headlock, demanded his wallet then pressed a black handgun to his cheek.

Police arrived around 8:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Vernon Avenue in Madison where the robbery took place. The victim was not physically hurt.

Police said after the robbery the suspect fled on foot before the victim saw him get into a red four-door Sedan style car which then drove northbound on Vernon Avenue.

The suspect stole the victim's wallet, cash and Apple brand earbuds. Police said the suspect description is an Hispanic male between 20 to 25 years old, 5'10'' height with a slender build and a tattoo on his face. The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves and a gray hood and black sweatpants during the robbery.

This investigation is ongoing and Madison Police ask that anyone with information to please call them at 608-266-6014.