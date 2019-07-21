Man robbed at gunpoint while walking home from bars

A man was walking home from the bars when he was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning near downtown Madison.

The 27-year-old victim was walking on Williamson Street when he was approached by two suspects from behind at at 1:06 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

One suspect pointed a gun at the victim's head and demanded his phone, wallet, and keys. The other suspect pointed a gun at the victim's back.

The suspects fled, and a K9 track was established.

Upon locating an 18-year-old suspect matching one of the suspects' descriptions, that suspect fled, but was found a short time later by officers.

The victim was unable to provide a positive ID on this suspect. This suspect was cited for resisting officers. A track on the victim's phone was inconclusive. Police are still investigating.