Man robbed of car keys at gunpoint

Police are investigating after a man was robbed on the east side of Madison Saturday night.

A man in his early 20's approached a 22-year-old victim in his car and demanded money at Dutch Mill Park and Ride at 13 Collins Ct. at 9:01 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

When the victim responded that he had no money, the suspect pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his car keys.

The suspect fled on foot and no video evidence was available, according to the blog post.

Police are still investigating.